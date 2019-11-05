BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Optimist Youth Vote has allowed kids in Nelson County to vote since 2004.
Tuesday, kids as young as 6 and as old as 17 poured through all of Nelson County's 23 voting precincts to cast their ballot. No, the votes don't count, but it makes a difference. Each child is given a ballot with every race and contender listed. The only difference from the official ballot is that pictures of each candidate are shown on the youth ballot.
The kids go into the booth, make their picks and drop the ticket into the ballot box.
The program was established to educate the youth about the voting process. It hopes that youth voters will experience election day similar to adults, making the transition easier as soon as they are of age.
"The goal is to teach them the voting process, get them introduced to it at a young age and bring them up into voting so that when they turn 18 they can transition into a real voter," said Ken Distler, chair of the Youth Vote.
No parents are allowed in the booth with the kids, but volunteers help if needed. The club does this to make sure it's as close to the real thing as possible.
It has already seen the program have success. Just last year, a familiar face came to the polls as an official voter for the first time.
"We had a young girl at the last election that came up and grabbed my wife and hugged her and said 'I've been doing youth vote since I was 9 or 10, and this is my first year I get to vote as an adult,'" Distler recalled. "So we can kind of see a success story."
One of the voters Tuesday was 6-year-old Drelin Lewis, who knows it's good to start voting early.
"If it's important, you need to start working on it," he said.
It was Lewis' first time in the voting booth, and he hopes to come back every year until he's officially allowed to vote.
At the end of the day, that sense of empowerment is exactly why the Optimist Club keeps this going.
"They get to participate in it and then they get the sticker and say 'Oh look what I did!'" Distler said.
After polls close, volunteers from the club will tally the results and share those with the local newspaper to be compared with the official results.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.