BOSTON, Ky. (WDRB) — A puppy from Nelson County, Kentucky, is about to make her debut on a national stage and make a huge impact on the rural rescue she came from.
Summer, a 7-month-old Lab mix from Barktown Rescue, will be featured on Animal Planet's "Puppy Bowl" on Feb. 2. The shelter is located in an old school in a very rural area of Boston, Kentucky.
"We're out here in the middle of nowhere," said Heather Nelson, president of Barktown Rescue.
The rescue might be in a small town, but it is known for its all-star lineup of pups. The shelter has had dogs selected to compete in the "Puppy Bowl" each of the past six years.
Nelson believes Summer's story is what led the show to select her. She was found abandoned in the woods with her siblings last summer.
"There were three of them; they were covered in maggots and fleas," Nelson said. "They probably wouldn't have made it much longer. They immediately went to our vet and were cleaned up ... and we nursed them back to health."
The bottle-fed puppies started thriving and eventually were adopted out together.
"To me, it's a story of basically from near death to a superstar," Nelson said. "They've come a long way."
Once she was selected, Summer traveled to New York City to film the "Puppy Bowl" competition but had to keep her snout shut about the big news until just recently. Her TV appearance is expected to have a huge impact on Barktown Rescue.
"We're still relatively small; we're growing," Nelson said. "It's really a big deal for us because it helps get our name out there."
Nelson hopes all the exposure will hopefully lead to more adoptions for the rescue, which is fully funded by donations and staffed by volunteers.
"Just trying to help the country dogs and the shelters around here," she said. "And trying to do the best we can to save as many as we can and make sure that they all get really good homes."
The rescue is always looking for volunteers, foster families and donations to help it take more animals in. To get involved, click here.
