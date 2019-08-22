NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- These days, it might seem like cameras are all around us.
“I like to know who is close to the house,” said Nadine Hite, who lives in Nelson County.
And now, more homes than ever before have security doorbell cameras.
The Nelson County Sheriff's Office is hoping to take advantage of the technology through a community camera initiative. The agency is asking the community and businesses to join a database if they have security cameras. That way, if a crime is committed, investigators already know which homes or buildings have surveillance video.
“That could catch criminals in the act or put us in the right direction of an investigation, just so we have a head start, basically, to start looking,” Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said.
Pineiroa said joining the list does not allow police to come take the video without permission.
“I think it's wonderful," Hite said. "I'll be glad to get on his list."
The sheriff's office said the initiative has only been around for a few months, but it already has about 80 people signed up in the database.
“I get to see what's going on and who's at the door," said Tina Downs, another Nelson County resident. "It makes me feel really secure."
Pineiroa added that this type of information would have been helpful in its most high-profile case: the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.
“In Crystal’s case, where we got a lot of video, but a lot of time was spent canvassing, knocking on doors, ‘Do you have cameras?’ and asking those questions,” Pineiroa said.
He said a lot of time was wasted just trying to find places with cameras. This new database would eliminate that. And in the end, surveillance video is crucial.
“It's video evidence," Pineiroa said. "Video don't lie."
