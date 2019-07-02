LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's Office wants residents to be aware of calls from unknown numbers, because it could be a scam.
The sheriff's office put out a warning Tuesday amid a reported jury duty scam.
The caller says you've missed jury duty and that you have to pay $1,000 to Deputy Green at the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, otherwise you'll be arrested.
But the sheriff's office says there is no Deputy Green in Nelson County, and no one from the office will ask you to pay over the phone.
