BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) - The Kentucky Bourbon Festival will unite bourbon drinkers across the country, and the Nelson County Sheriff's Department is using the celebration as an opportunity to send a big message.
The sheriff's department recently unveiled a taxi-cruiser hybrid car to help put an end to drunk driving.
"We want you to come have fun and enjoy yourselves, but be responsible and make the right decision," Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pinerioa said.
At no cost to taxpayers, the sheriff's department used an older pool car to create the taxi-cruiser hybrid, and a local sign company put the decals on for free. Although it looks like a taxi, the cruiser isn't designed to actually provide rides for intoxicated people around Bardstown, Kentucky. Instead, it will serve as a reminder of the consequences you may face if you choose to drink and drive.
"We're just using this as a billboard," Pineroia said, "a moving reminder for folks to make the right choice."
The car will be on display in Bardstown during the Kentucky Bourbon Festival, and the Nelson County Sheriff's Department hopes its message will stick with the people who see it.
"Just a reminder for folks, whether they're from Nelson County or just visiting for the Bourbon Festival," Pineroia said. "Just a reminder that our guys will enforce the laws and especially DUIs during the bourbon festival."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.