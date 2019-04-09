NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drive down several Nelson County highways in the month of April, and you'll be sure to see groups of people picking up trash.
Many county roads see constant littering, and it's been a problem for a long time.
"It's unreal," said Patty Martin, who lives off of Airport Road in Nelson County. "I picked up a stretch down there last week, and three days later, I picked up half a bag again. You could pick it up and the next day, or two, or three, or a week, it won't even look like you picked up."
Martin has paced the highway near her home several times with a trash bag in hand, picking up other peoples' mess.
"This is what I've picked up on the route I've already picked up," Marin said, pointing to her almost full bag of litter.
Nelson County officials are taking notice now, too.
"It's aggravating to see when you see people throw stuff out the window," said Solid Waste Coordinator John Greenwell. "It's aggravating, but it's one of those things we try to stay on top of. If we keep it clean, then hopefully everybody else will keep it clean too."
A program that will run through the month of April will allow nonprofit organizations to pick up trash along certain highways in the county. In return, a $58,000 grant will allow the county to pay each group $100 for their efforts.
County officials say they expect to clean up anywhere from 100 to 130 miles.
Martin is part of a group who has taken the county up on their offer for the last few years. She's hopeful that this continued effort will send a message to the community to stop dirtying up their beautiful county.
"They could very well take it to work or home, and it somehow just keeps flying out those windows," Martin said of the litterers.
If your nonprofit is interested in cleaning up trash in exchange for $100, you can call the Nelson County Judge-Executive's Office to sign up at (502)-348-1800.
