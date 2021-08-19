LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Neon Trees and Todrick Hall will headline this year's Kentuckiana Pride Festival.
The festival will take place on Friday, Oct. 8, and Saturday, Oct. 9, at Waterfront Park.
Local talent will also be performing during the festival, including Cover Me Badd, The Daddy Sisters and Louisville's Gay Men's Chorus, among others.
The pride parade will take place on Sept. 8 and travel through downtown, NuLu and East Market Street.
Weekend passes are now on sale starting at $10.
