LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mayor of Louisville will appear in a new series on Netflix based on professional wrestling.
The docuseries "Wrestlers" chronicles the story of Louisville-based Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW).
Mayor Craig Greenberg is part of a group of investors that took majority ownership of the wrestling company a couple years ago.
The Netflix description of the series touts OVW accomplishments but also its financial troubles.
The series filmed last year before Greenberg became mayor. WDRB was told Greenberg has a small part in the series.
"Wrestlers" premieres Sept. 13 on Netflix.
