LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The popular Netflix documentary series "Cheer" is coming to Louisville.
Top athletes from Navaro College and Trinity Valley Community College are taking their championship routines on the road.
"Cheer Live" will stop at the KFC Yum! Center on June 30.
Longtime coach Monica Aldama, alongside cheer stars Gabi Butler, Morgan Simianer and others will perform never-before-seen stunts and stage performances.
Tickets will go on sale next Friday, Feb. 4.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.