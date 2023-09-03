LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A very special car show took place Sunday to honor a man who loves the hobby and everything automotive.
On Sunday, the second annual Never Say Goodbye Car Show was held in honor of 20-year-old Nathan Young who died in a motorcycle crash in August 2022.
Car enthusiasts gathered at Southern High School where he graduated,
Young's black corvette was also on display.
Donations were collected that will be used to buy a tools for a Southern High School student who is interested in the automotive industry.
"It's a holiday weekend, a lot of people are at the lake, they are out of town, they're celebrating the holiday so for them to come out and spend time with us, spend time with each other and the family it is a big part from everybody," organizer Jacob McMahan said.
Money raised will also go toward an educational scholarship.
