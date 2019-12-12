LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new hotline aims to make it easier for people to get help when they need it most.
The FCC is making 988 the new National Suicide Prevention Hotline number. It will be similar to calling 911 for an emergency and 311 for city services.
Once it's implemented and someone dials the three numbers, it will connect them to one of 163 crisis centers.
Centerstone in Louisville is one of those crisis centers and takes calls locally. They said the shorter number will make all the difference in a desperate situation.
"When you're in crisis, that is the hardest time to reach out," said Laura Escobar-Ratliff, with Centerstone. "So, if you're in crisis trying to remember a 1-800 number, no mater how catchy we might make the letters, then you have to convert all that in the moment of turmoil."
It could be several months before the new number is up and running.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.