LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday for its new animal shelter, a replacement for the "deplorable" space the county now constantly operates at capacity.
Last year, the Oldham County Fiscal Court approved a $6 million project to build a new shelter to replace the current facility, which lacks space, leaks every time it rains and has many broken kennels which have to be wired shut.
"Nobody wants to come in and look at those dismal conditions and see the animals in those conditions," Oldham County Animal Control Director Polly Helton said. "We don't want to come in and have to see those animals in that condition day after day."
The new shelter will be located on KY 393, across from Oldham County High School, an upgrade that is desperately needed. Helton said the current facility is an embarrassment and has been deteriorating for some time.
"We've outgrown our existing shelter," Helton said. "We stay at capacity — or over capacity — every day. So this new shelter will triple our capacity and it'll allow us to give better care to the animals, which helps the citizens, because there are fewer animals running loose."
Helton said animal control officers do a thorough job cleaning and maintaining the current facility, but it needs more storage, a room just for cats, and more space for kennels that are stacked on top of each other. Adding more space will help everyone, including the animals.
"It'll be less stressful for them as well," Helton said. "That's our biggest goal is to have more room for animals and create as low stress environment for them we possibly can."
The new shelter will have dedicated spaces to separate the dogs from the cats from the exotic animals like lizards or tortoises. It will also provide a separate break room for employees, a conference room, space for people to meet animals for potential adoption and an exam room.
Oldham County Judge Executive David Voegele said the 17,000-square-foot facility will be used for decades to come.
"Our existing facility is worn out," Voegele said. "It's taking the beating, and we just need to upgrade and move into the 21st century here with a good facility."
The new shelter is scheduled to open early next year.
