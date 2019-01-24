LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Murderers, kidnappers and rapists can do the crime, serve their time and then change their name in Indiana if their conviction falls before a certain date.
But a New Albany case may change state law.
Cecil Johnson didn't mince words when it came to the man who killed his daughter.
"I'm going to be his worst nightmare," he said. "Write that down."
The comments came in May 2018 outside a Floyd County courtroom as Jeramy Heavrin tried to legally change his name.
"When you do your time, you expect to be able to move on with your life when you get out," Heavrin said. "That's what the whole premise of the DOC was established for."
Heavrin stalked and strangled Jennifer Johnson in 1994 after she turned him down for a date. He spent 21 years in prison for the murder before being released in 2016.
"What about my daughter moving on with her life?" Johnson asked Heavrin last year. "That's not possible thanks to you, scumbag!"
The court eventually denied Heavrin's request.
"It was obvious to me that there was a loophole that needed to be closed," Indiana Rep. Ed Clere said.
Current law blocks anyone required to register as a violent or sexual offender from legally changing their name, but it doesn't apply to those whose crimes pre-date the state-mandated registry.
"This bill is intended to protect the public and keep victims and their families from having to relive the pain," Clere said.
House Bill 1208 was crafted with Johnson's family in mind. It would keep murderers, kidnappers and those convicted of sex crimes from changing their names.
The bill has bi-partisan support, though there is some concern over how it would impact name changes with marriage.
Clere said he won't change the language, fearing it creates another loophole.
"It's not stopping anyone from getting a fresh start, but there does have to be accountability at the same time," he said.
Johnson lost her life, and her father believes crimes like murder should follow the killer for the rest of their lives.
"People will tell you stuff like this happens, and as time goes on, it gets easier," he said, with tears forming in his eyes. "Well, no."
The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Wendy McNamara, Rep. Ragen Hatcher and Rep. Karen Engleman.
