NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Students left their mark in New Albany on Thursday as a local charter school prepares to build a new center.
Handprints and sidewalk chalk marked the spot where Community Montessori plans to build Casa Dei Curiosity. It will be a place for theater productions and parent and community education events for the southern Indiana charter school.
Community Montessori is scheduled to host a groundbreaking in October.
Organizers hope the building will be complete sometime next spring.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.