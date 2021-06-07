LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany City Council on Monday tabled a plan to change parking restrictions in the city.
Councilman Josh Turner, who represents the city's 5th District, proposed a change to the city's parking ordinance that would have allowed people to park cars on public streets for 48 hours — double the current 24-hour limit.
Turner said he's received several complaints from residents.
"It is an issue to our constituents out there, and it is something that we do need to look at together," he said.
Others on the council had concerns about the impact the change could have on downtown businesses.
"We've got some businesses that are on life support and I would hate for them to lose one customer over parking not being available," Al Knable, City Council At-Large, said.
Ultimately, the issue was tabled.
The council did take action on another issue. It passed an ordinance to fund a Safe Haven Baby Box at one of the city's fire stations. A baby was found in one at the Clarksville Fire Department just last month.
There are Safe Haven Baby Boxes all over the state, including one in Corydon, Bedford and Madison. Firefighters in Lafayette Township, in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, are also working to put one in at their fire station.
