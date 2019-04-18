NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Colonial Manor shopping center in New Albany has seen better days.
"Colonial Manor, right now, looks a little bit like it could be a scene out of the walking dead," said Kathy Copus with the Colonial Manor Redevelopment Citizens Coalition.
Those who live nearby want to see it transform, but they want to be included in the process.
And many New Albany Common Council members agree. A resolution to allow the city to purchase the property for $2.6 million did not pass Thursday night, mostly due to concerns about what the future could hold for the site and a lack of public input.
"A majority of people on this council really feel that we need more community input on this, more neighborhood input to steer the direction of that development," said Al Knable, a New Albany Common Council member.
Other council members feel it's important for the city to buy the property first.
"We can't make any decisions on what's going to happen with this property until we actually own the property," said Matthew Nash, a New Albany Common Council member.
Since the resolution didn't pass, the shopping center will stay stagnant for now. The council will send recommendations to New Albany's Redevelopment Commission about the process going forward.
"My hope is that the economic development commission will take our recommendations to heart, and we'll see this again for another vote in the near future," Knable said. "Hopefully, in the next couple months, we can vote on something we can all agree on."
A group of concerned residents will have their own meeting about Colonial Manor's future next week.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.