NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A bicyclist is recovering from injuries he sustained after falling off a 30-foot cliff in New Albany, Indiana.
Thursday morning, New Albany police and fire crews responded to a report of cries coming from the Silver Creek area off Armstrong Bend Road. That's near Old Ford Road.
There, they located a man whose bicycle ran off the road down the steep cliff sometime during the night, according to a Facebook post from the New Albany Fire Department.
Firefighters used a rope system to get down to the man to treat his injuries, and then lifted him up in a basket to safety. The man was transported by EMS to University Hospital.
His condition and extent of injuries are unknown at this time.
