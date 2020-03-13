LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation and Greater Clark County Schools will be closed for weeks amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the school districts announced Friday.
New Albany Floyd County advised parents that the district will close on Monday, a day earlier than its scheduled spring break, which runs from Tuesday until March 27.
The district confirmed to WDRB News that classes are scheduled to resume March 30.
Greater Clark announced later Friday that it would close all buildings Saturday through Tuesday. No one will be allowed inside until after the district's custodial staff conducts a deep cleaning on Wednesday, Superintendent Mark Laughner said.
GCCS will be on an eLearning schedule from Monday through Friday before closing for spring break March 23-27. The district will then be closed until April 6, utilizing five of the 20 waiver days offered by the state in light of the COVID-19 outbreak, according to Laughner.
School districts throughout Kentucky have closed, and many in Indiana are following suit. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said Thursday that schools should expect broader closures to help limit the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.