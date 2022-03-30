NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- In an effort to "close the connectivity gap," the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library on Spring Street in New Albany, Indiana, is now offering mobile hotspots, Chromebooks and iPads for people to check out.
The initiative, announced this week on the library's Facebook page, is made possible by the Federal Communication Commission's Emergency Connectivity Fund, a $7.17 billion program helping schools and libraries improve technological access. The fund was authorized by Congress in 2021 as part of the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Floyd County Library offers the items as part of its online catalog for those with a library card. They can be picked up at the New Albany Central Library or the Galena Digital Library. There are 150 mobile hotspots, 20 Chromebooks and five iPads available, though only hotspots are available to pick up at Galena.
Items can be checked out for up to two weeks and cannot be renewed.
To check the items out with your library card, click here.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.