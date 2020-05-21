NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Thursday marked the last day of classes during a very unusual school year for New Albany-Floyd County students.
NAFCS, just like many other school districts, had to make major adjustments to learning with virtually no warning as the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to close to in-person instruction. School officials tell us the key to the district making it through was trust from the community and support.
"When we left for spring break, not anticipating that we wouldn't physically come back, I didn't think (May 21) would be our last day of school," said Dr. Steve Griffin, the assistant superintendent for NAFCS. "Our teachers have worked very, very hard to learn on the fly."
That's something the district's 11,600 students had to do as well as they adjusted to going from five days of learning in the classroom to three days being instructed behind a computer screen or using paper handouts sent through the mail.
Griffin said attendance fluctuated.
"We were well over 90% in our elementary school," he said. "As we got into the high schools, it dipped a little bit below 90%."
Even as teachers continued to try keeping their lesson plans as normal as possible, the days were fraught with problems like not all students having access to computers.
"The paper packets, they were fine, but we do prefer the online option," Griffin said. "So we're really looking at the future. How do we expedite? How do we speed up that 1-to-1 initiative?
He said the last several weeks turned into a learning experience for administrators as well as students.
Griffin said over the last several weeks as students were learning, so was the administration.
"There is a new normal on the horizon, so what we need to, what adjustments we need to make to be able to give students a quality education whether it be virtually or in person, is our next challenge, and we're looking forward to it," Griffin said.
As for what next school year will look like, NAFC officials said they're meeting with teams soon to hammer out some potential plans.
"We fully anticipate that we'll have virtual options for parents who may not be fully either emotionally or just not prepared to bring their kiddos back in late July," Griffin said.
Griffin said the plans for the next school year will depend heavily on instruction from Indiana's governor and the state superintendent.
