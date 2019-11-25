NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools is deciding whether to go to voters with a tax increase for the sake of school safety.
On Monday, the board discussed asking voters for an 8.5 cent levy that would give the school district $3.3 million. Most of that money would be spent on providing mental health services to students.
"That would go to mental health therapists, behaviorists, case workers [and] social workers," NAFC Associate Superintendent Louis Jensen said. "That would also go to people to work with individuals on how to deal with their behavior in schools."
About 25% of the money would be spent on making school campuses physically safer with the addition of more cameras and other building improvements.
If the school board decides to move forward with a tax levy, voters would have the final say in May.
