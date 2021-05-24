NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The 2020-21 school year for New Albany Floyd County Schools is coming to a close later this week.
The last day for students is Thursday, and like other districts, NAFC wasn't immune from challenges that came with operating during a pandemic.
"It was a difficult year, but I think we played our cards as well as anybody," Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder said.
Snyder, who has been superintendent for four years, said the most challenging part of this school year was the difference in opinions coming from several people.
"It was easy and hard at the same time," he said. "It was easy from the standpoint that it really comes down to do doing the right thing, and it was hard in that people disagreed on what the right thing was."
Snyder said the district spent 33 days this school year on all virtual instruction. He said 25 of those days were because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and eight were because of snow days. A hybrid A/B schedule was created for middle and high school students, who were eventually able to return to school five days per week in March.
"Currently, all kids that want in-person instruction can have it," Snyder said. "So for us, about 9,000 in person, about 2,000 online."
He said the district is working on plans for an online academy next school year, as long as the interest is there. He expects a large majority of students to continue wanting to go to school in-person.
"Overall, we came together in a tough time and rallied really for the benefit for the kids," Snyder said.
Looking back, he said the year was filled with silver-linings, like advancing the use of technology and learning how to adapt and be resilient. Snyder said if he could go back and change anything, it would be having more communication with families.
"I think I failed to realize how important my voice was for the community," he said. "I did some writing and letters and some videos, and I think if I were to do it again, I would do more of those."
Snyder shared a message for the class of '21, telling students they will succeed and find joy.
"You had probably the most difficult challenge of all classes in the last 150 years of public education, and you persevered," he said. "It wasn't the year you wanted, but it was the year you got, and you made the best of it."
As for next school year, Snyder said he's waiting until mid-July for the district to make decisions about any mask requirements or social distancing needs.
