NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB ) -- Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced on Wednesday that public schools will close until at least May 1, leaving school districts and parents to work on their next steps.
It is a fairly calm and quiet Spring Break in the Ketterman house this year. Cooped up inside, Brittany Ketterman and her two children are finding ways to stay busy.
"We just have to keep the doors closed and keep to ourselves for right now," Ketterman said.
They are keeping to themselves, in hopes of protecting themselves and others from the novel coronavirus.
"We are all going to be thrown off right now," Ketterman said.
Ketterman said it was not a big surprise to her when the governor announced schools will remain closed until at least May 1 due to the current pandemic, but it will be rough.
As Ketterman works on what her family's new routine will look like, New Albany-Floyd County school administrators are working on a plan to continue education at a distance for the district's roughly 11,600 students.
Steve Griffin, assistant superintendent for New Albany-Floyd County Schools, said the district is developing eLearning and non-traditional instruction plans for students, who are currently on spring break. They were set to return from the break on March 31.
The eLearning classes can be accessed virtually for those who have a computer, while paper packets can be picked up for those who don't.
Griffin says details of the plan will likely be decided early next week.
"With the eLearning piece, we definitely will have our teachers on call. It looks like right now it's going to be about 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.," Gifffin said.
Teachers will be made available to help both students and parents if needed, but some parents worry with less instruction this year, their children could fall behind.
"Maybe the beginning of next year looks a little bit different for a first grader, a second grader, because we know there could be a potential catching up to do," Griffin said.
As for seniors, Griffin wants them to stay positive.
"Keep your chin up and know that this is just one moment in time. Our hope is that we will have our graduation," he said.
District leaders say these are goals that both educators and parents feel they can accomplish if everyone works together.
"It's weird, but we have each other. We'll be okay," Ketterman said.
Starting March 23, the district will be handing out free meals for breakfast and lunch for students under 18 who need them.
The meals will be handed out on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at four schools: Green Valley Elementary School, Hazelwood Middle School, Mt. Tabor Elementary School and Floyd Central High School.
