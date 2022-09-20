LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools has paused its search for a new superintendent.
The board of trustees has made the decision to suspend its search and keep Bill Briscoe, who is currently serving as interim superintendent of New Albany Floyd County Schools.
Former Superintendent Brad Snyder abruptly retired in July,
The school corporation’s board voted 4-3 in July to approve a retirement agreement with Snyder that would pay him $181,960 in severance pay. A quarter of the amount, $45,490 minus applicable taxes, was to be paid to Snyder within 30 days of the agreement's execution, while the remaining 75%, $136,470 minus applicable taxes, will be paid as part of the school corporation's first payroll of January 2023.
Briscoe, who was set to retire in July after 44 years at the school corporation, originally said he could continue serving as the interim superintendent at New Albany Floyd County Schools until the start of September. He was previously assistant superintendent of NAFCS.
The board of trustees plans to open the search for a new superintendent again early next year.
Related Stories:
- NAFCS board appoints retiring administrator as temporary interim superintendent
- NAFCS board narrowly approves retirement agreement with Superintendent Snyder
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.