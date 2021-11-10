LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- New Albany-Floyd County Schools is seeing a slight uptick in COVID-19 cases.
Three weeks ago, the district got rid of its mask requirement for students, making it optional during the school day.
Following the decision, cases continued to go down, dipping as low to 150. But last week the number of cases and quarantines went up slightly.
At Friday, it was at 216 district wide, which is a better place than the district was at in the beginning of the year.
"Our early September numbers were over 1,000, approaching 1,100. It's not as bad as it was, not anywhere near what it was," NAFC Superintendent Bradley Snyder said.
The district says it will continue to base decisions on masking on how widespread the disease is in the county.
