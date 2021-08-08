NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany Floyd County Schools is "strongly recommending" masks for all students and staffs who are not fully vaccinated.
In new guidance issued Sunday, New Albany Floyd County Schools Superintendent Brad Snyder said the district is making decisions based on Indiana's color-coding system for COVID-19 cases.
Floyd County is currently in the yellow for cases, meaning they have 10 to 99 new cases per week, according to Indiana Department of Health data. Indiana health officials update the data each Wednesday.
On Wednesday, Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris issued an order requiring masks for all students 6th grade and younger in public, private and charter schools in the county. The order was rescinded on Thursday pending the outcome of a vote by Floyd County commissioners citing the recent passage of Indiana Senate bill 5.
Commissioners originally scheduled an emergency meeting to take up the issue on Monday only to cancel it hours later after coming to an agreement with the health department.
If the Floyd County moves into the orange category, which surrounding counties Clark, Washington and Harrison counties currently are in, the district will begin requiring face masks on that day.
If the district were to move into the red category, visitors would not be allowed past the front office and face masks would still be required.
Snyder said in the first four days of the school year, the district has had a "significant" number of positive COVID cases among students and staff.
"The number of close contacts resulting from these positive cases is also quickly rising," Snyder says in the letter. "Close contacts force students to miss school."
Masks will be required on buses in New Albany Floyd County Schools, per federal regulations. The district does not have any mask requirements for outdoor activities.
"We believe these steps will assist in reducing the spread and reduce the number of students missing school due to quarantine," Snyder said.
The New Albany Floyd County Schools board is scheduled to meet on Monday at 6 p.m.
