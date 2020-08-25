nafc reopening

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The New Albany-Floyd County School Board has voted to make Wednesday a virtual learning day for all students.

The first virtual Wednesday will be September 16th.

Students in grades pre-K through 6th grade will attend in-person classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Students in grades 7-12 will see a change to their split schedule.

Students with a last name starting with A through K will now be in the classroom on Monday and Thursday and online Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Last names L through Z will be in class Tuesday and Friday, and online Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Students in grades 7-12 currently attend virtual class on Fridays.

