LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The New Albany-Floyd County School Board has voted to make Wednesday a virtual learning day for all students.
The first virtual Wednesday will be September 16th.
Students in grades pre-K through 6th grade will attend in-person classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
NEW CALENDAR: NAFCS is launching district-wide virtual learning days on Wednesdays, starting Sept. 16. The updated September - October calendar is below. (A/B SCHEDULE STUDENTS: Please refer to other post) pic.twitter.com/pzoa1Vi1N3— New Albany Floyd County Schools (@NAFCSchools) August 25, 2020
Students in grades 7-12 will see a change to their split schedule.
Students with a last name starting with A through K will now be in the classroom on Monday and Thursday and online Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Last names L through Z will be in class Tuesday and Friday, and online Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
A/B SCHEDULE: NAFCS is launching district-wide virtual learning days on Wednesdays, starting Sept. 16. The updated September - October calendar is below for students on the A/B schedule. pic.twitter.com/D6ujsZiQQr— New Albany Floyd County Schools (@NAFCSchools) August 25, 2020
Students in grades 7-12 currently attend virtual class on Fridays.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.