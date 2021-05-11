LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana school district is offering students an online learning option for he next school year.
New Albany Floyd County Schools will offer a Virtual Academy next school year for grades 6-12.
Space will be limited.
The district will host a virtual informational webinar at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 12, for interested students and parents.
If you can't log on, it will be recorded and posted on the district's YouTube channel.
