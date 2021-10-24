LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany home owner is taking Halloween to the next level.
John Fogel decorates his house for every holiday and Halloween is no exception.
The home on State Street is decked out with Halloween décor, including robotics and a fog machine.
Fogel spends around $400 on the set up, taking him around five weeks to prepare for the holiday.
"Doing all the cobwebs in the tree and putting the spiders up, putting the cobweb through here," Fogel said. "It takes a lot then with the rain knocking it down, then you have to go back and put it back up."
Fogel plans on taking down the decorations about a week after Halloween, and then begin working on Thanksgiving decorations.
