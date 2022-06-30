LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Changes have been made on a New Albany road after a car drove into a house earlier this month.
The crash happened on Charlestown Road earlier this month. Since then, the yellow lines in the road were repainted to give people traveling southbound more room to turn. Rumble strips were also placed in both directions.
Look familiar? Earlier this month we went out to New Albany and spoke with the woman whose house was hit by this car. That woman had been pleading with the city since before the accident to do something about the sharp curve around her house… pic.twitter.com/owKgP3CAoI— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) June 30, 2022
But Crystal Lewis, who lives in the home that was hit, said the changes have done little to cut down on speeding around the curve in front of her house.
"It has been terrible trying to sleep. I try very hard to not even stay in this house right now," Lewis said. "We're trying to sell, try to get out of here."
Lewis and some of her neighbors originally asked the New Albany City Council to make Charlestown a one-way, and to also put some type of guardrail or barrier in front of their houses.
