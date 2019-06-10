New Albany improves levee system with 6 new backup generators

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Custom-designed generators are being built to provide backup power for New Albany’s levee system.
The city is investing $1.5 million into the construction and installment of six diesel generators for each of the city’s six pump stations, which altogether house 19 pumps. The levee system has undergone major improvements since 2013. All the pumps and the levee wall have been upgraded and repaired. The third phase of the project is installing the generators for backup power.
The pump stations run on electricity. If power were to go out, the pump would not be able to function. And that could allow water to flood the city for hours or days until power is restored or portable generators are brought in.
After New Albany suffered through the 2018 flooding, the city’s Stormwater Utility and Flood Control District Director, Chris Gardner, suggested to Mayor Jeff Gahan that the city needed to invest in backup power supplies.
“If electric power goes down, we’ll have diesel generators to kick in to keep pumps pumping to keep the city dry,” Gahan said.
Each generator is being designed to handle the specific supply and electrical capacity of each pump station.
“It’ll be nice knowing in the middle of the night when it’s raining, and we do lose power, that we will have power here to keep the facilities running,” Gardner said.
The generators are expected to be delivered in shifts through July and August. Everything should be installed by Oct. 31 and ready for the next flood season.
City leaders said this backup power system is the only one of its kind in the nearby communities along the river.
“We’ve always been very respectful of the river,” Gahan said. “We take flooding seriously. And it’s about time we’ve made the important improvements and infrastructure upgrades.”
