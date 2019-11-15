NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – The New Albany Floyd County Public Library is in the midst of renovations to celebrate its 50th anniversary.
The children’s section in the basement is being repainted. Tables and chairs will be replaced, and the play area will get a more kid-friendly vibe.
The library is paying for those and other upgrades with money from its general budget — not a tax hike.
Library Director Melissa Merida said libraries have to keep up with the times.
“Libraries are not quite like we used to think of them,” she said. “We focus a lot on programming that brings children together. We don’t want them to walk in and see the library that their parents went to or their grandparents. It needs to fit their needs.”
Another major project: moving the Indiana Room from the basement to the main floor. The room contains information about the city's 200-year history, including data for genealogy research and documents about the Great Flood of 1937. The move will allow public access to all the archives for the first time.
“We need to get it out of the elements of the basement,” Merida said. “As far as humidity control and the pipes going overhead and around it. And that’s a rare collection that can’t be replaced.”
Merida said while some libraries are struggling, NAFC library actually has been growing. Last year, more than 200,000 people came through the main library building. She said it’s critical the library staff listen to the community to provide a public space that meets their needs and wants.
“I’m often asked when I’m out and about by people, ‘Do people even come still to the library?’ And the answer is absolutely yes,” Merida said.
The library will host a public event on Dec. 9 to celebrate its 50 year anniversary.
To learn more about the programs the library offers, click here.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.