LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The man accused of shooting a New Albany police officer pleaded not guilty during his first appearance in court.
Barry Sowders, 29, appeared in court Thursday morning for his initial hearing, where a judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf, according to Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane.
Sowders is accused of shooting New Albany Police Cpl. Andrew Byrne on Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. in the area of Main and Spring streets, near 13th and Vincennes.
Police had been looking for Sowders in connection with "a prior shooting in the city," according to Indiana State Police. The agency said Sowders opened fire on the officers when they encountered him during a foot chase. Officers returned fire, hitting Sowders, who escaped to a nearby residence, according to police.
Sowders was arrested a short time later. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released into police custody.
Byrne is still recovering after the shooting.
Sowders was charged with three counts attempted murder, one count of resisting law enforcement and one count of use of a firearm in commission of a crime. He's being held on a $500,000 full cash bond at the Floyd County Jail.
