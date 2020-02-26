LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany man has been arrested on child pornography charges.
According to a news release from the Indiana State Police Department, 27-year-old David Hilliker was arrested on Tuesday. Police say that in November, they were contacted by representatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation who gave them a tip about Hilliker.
Police say they interviewed him, then later executed a search warrant at his New Albany home.
As a result of what they discovered during that search, police say they have charged Hilliker with possession of child pornography and dissemination of child pornography.
