LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Fourth of July weekend, a New Albany home is showing off its patriotism.

John Fogel decorated his State Street home from top to bottom as an American flag. It took him three-and-a-half weeks to put it together. 

He says people often honk or stop to take photos. 

Fogel decorates his home for each holiday in hopes of bringing a smile to people's faces.

This display will be up through Labor Day, then he says he'll start prepping for Halloween. 

