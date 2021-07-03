LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- On Fourth of July weekend, a New Albany home is showing off its patriotism.
John Fogel decorated his State Street home from top to bottom as an American flag. It took him three-and-a-half weeks to put it together.
He says people often honk or stop to take photos.
Fogel decorates his home for each holiday in hopes of bringing a smile to people's faces.
This display will be up through Labor Day, then he says he'll start prepping for Halloween.
