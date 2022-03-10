NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana nonprofit is getting tens of thousands of dollars to provide housing to veterans.
The city of New Albany announced Thursday that Liberty Place will get $50,000 to help veterans battling addiction.
The money, which is coming from $16 million in American Rescue Plan funds, will be used to provide transitional housing for veterans.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said the organization could get the money as soon as Friday.
"There's not a place that I know of that does the things for veterans that Liberty Place does," Gahan said. "It's really a wonderful organization with highly skilled people that take care of veterans right when they need it most. It provides them shelter and a lot of support for up to two years and it could not come at a better time."
Liberty Place, which offers "a sober, transitional living environment," provides veterans with around-the-clock support staff, private bedrooms, meals and transportation to recovery programs. The nonprofit is operated by Kaiser Home Support Services. For more information about the organization, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.