LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany police officer shot during a chase is now back at home.
Officials said Cpl. Andrew Byrne was released Friday to continue recovering at home.
Police said he was shot by 29-year-old Barry Sowders last Tuesday. Officers were looking for him because they said he shot a woman on Green Street.
When police spotted him on Grant Street, they said he ran and shot at Byrne.
The SWAT team eventually took Sowders into custody.
