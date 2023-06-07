NEW ALBANY - SHOOTING SCENE - 5-30 -2023 2.jpg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany police officer shot during a chase is now back at home.

Officials said Cpl. Andrew Byrne was released Friday to continue recovering at home.

Police said he was shot by 29-year-old Barry Sowders last Tuesday. Officers were looking for him because they said he shot a woman on Green Street.

When police spotted him on Grant Street, they said he ran and shot at Byrne.

The SWAT team eventually took Sowders into custody.

