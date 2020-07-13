NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- For students across Kentucky and Indiana, prom was canceled this year because of concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
As a consolation, some New Albany parents have stepped in host their own prom for students, but others are upset as the pandemic continues.
"I think it was really irresponsible of the people who hosted the prom to put on the event for so many kids," said Carrie Klaus, whose daughter will be a freshman at New Albany High School when school starts back July 29.
She said her daughter did not attend the parent-organized prom and would not have been allowed to even if she were a junior or senior.
"It makes me feel really uncomfortable about sending my kids back to school," Klaus said.
More than 160 kids showed up at The Grand in downtown New Albany for the dance.
"The kids got prom dresses. They dressed as this was their prom," said Carmen Hilgert, who organized the parent-led prom. "I wasn't supposed to call it New Albany High School prom, but by the last week I recognized it as that, so I'll take the backlash, because what those kids got out of it outweighs the backlash."
Hilgert said this was her daughter's senior year, and she didn't want her to miss out on the memories.
"At the end of the night, those kids had a wonderful time, and that's what matters to me," she said. "I don't regret anything."
Indiana's Back on Track plan shows that the state is in Stage 4.5 of reopening. Under those guidelines, social gatherings of up to 250 people may take place following the social distancing guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Kasey Swank, owner of The Grand, said his event venue was closed for three months due to the pandemic and just recently reopened. He said it can hold around 1,200 people at full capacity, and for this dance, he made sure to stay within state guidelines and keep the number under 250.
Swank said although there were no temperature checks for the guests, there were for staff members. He also said the tables were spaced apart to comply with guidelines.
However, several parents are concerned with how close students got on the dance floor and the lack of masks.
"Prom and graduation are not the most important thing in a kid's life," Klaus said. "I think that teaching your kids the value of respecting and caring for your neighbors should be the most important thing."
Indiana does not currently have a state-wide mask mandate like Kentucky, so they were optional for the dance.
"There were kids that came in with their masks on," Hilgert said. "By the end of the night, there were no kids with a mask on."
Dr. Eric Yazel, a Clark County Health Officer, said Indiana may need to take another look at it's current guidelines.
"I think we are going to start seeing the uptick that some other states have noticed, so we may have to start scaling back and be more restrictive," he said.
He said while it is up to individuals and their families, public health officials are hoping people do everything they can to keep themselves and others safe.
"Almost immediately after (the dance), we started getting some phone calls from some parents who weren’t involved who were upset," he said. "And also we started getting some phone calls of some potential exposures as well, so we’ve been spending the morning trying to follow up with that.
"I get it and I feel for this year’s seniors. There have been so many lifetime memories that they’ve lost. I’m not here to chew anybody out. I’m here to keep everybody safe."
Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris said Floyd County has seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks, and he believes that's related to reopenings.
