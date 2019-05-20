NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The city of New Albany is investing in thousands of dollars in equipment for police officers to better patrol the Ohio River Greenway.
The New Albany Police Department is on alert as the Greenway is now the popular place to be. Chief Todd Bailey said the department realized they needed to adapt.
“The city has invested in expanding security here,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said as he stood along the bike path. “I think it gives people peace of mind to come out and enjoy the riverfront.”
The new bridge in Sliver Creek has provided new access for everyone from New Albany to Jeffersonville, Clarksville and Louisville to seamlessly use the Ohio River Greenway. To keep up with the added traffic, the police department purchased nine new pedal-assist bicycles and one all-terrain vehicle for extra police patrols.
“Since the opening of the Silver Creek pedestrian bridge, we have had a massive influx of people," Bailey said. "You can’t mix a car, a police vehicle, in with pedestrians on a pathway. You have to have specialized equipment for that.”
He said the ATV cost around $20,000, and each new bike cost around $2,500.
“There’s an electric motor that will assist the rider on hills and will also enable them to go a little faster,” Bailey said. “It’s designed so that an officer can ride for a substantial amount of time without fatiguing.”
There are 15 officers rotating on patrols for the area. Their shifts will be staggered depending on the times, days, weekends or holidays that might be busiest.
“It’s very important to us that people have a sense of security, whether they’re running or biking or walking their dog,” Bailey said. “We want them to feel safe, that their vehicles are secure.”
There is not a current increase in crime along the river. But Bailey and Gahan agreed “it’s money well spent,” because they’re being proactive. The officers will also be available in case anyone has a medical emergency.
Future plans include creating a position for a full-time officer to handle security details and events along the water.
