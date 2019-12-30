NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police have released more information after a triple shooting left one man dead in New Albany over the weekend.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at a home on Bono Road near Baptist Health Floyd. JaCory Long, 23, was killed, and two other people were injured. The injured have been identified as 30-year-old Demetrius Duncan and 29-year-old Keiara Reed. Both were treated at a hospital and released.
Crime scene technicians were collecting more evidence Monday and interviewing witnesses.
Police have not made any arrests, but New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said everyone involved in the shooting has been identified, and there is no threat to the public.
