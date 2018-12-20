LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Wednesday night in New Albany.
New Albany Police say officers received a call about the shooting just before midnight Thursday morning on Woodbourne Drive.
Police say they found a 25-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and at last check was in stable condition, and was getting surgery.
Police have not made an arrest in the case, but say there is no risk to public safety at this time.
New Albany Police and Indiana State Police are investigating the shooting.
