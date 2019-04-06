NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- New Albany Police are investigating after an officer shot a suspect Saturday afternoon.
Chief Todd Bailey said officers were dispatched to do a welfare check on a male at a home on South Bohannon Lane at 1:08 p.m.
Shortly after police arrived and attempted to speak to the subject in the home, he fired several shots at the officers, Bailey said.
That's when a New Albany Police officer returned fire, hitting the suspect.
Bailey said officers on scene rendered aid and the suspect was transported to University Hospital in Louisville. His condition is unknown at this time.
In moments, we expect to get an update from New Albany Police about an officer involved shooting on Bohannon Ln. No officer is hurt but a subject has been taken to the hospital. Neighbors say this is normally a quiet, peaceful neighborhood. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/ht3TiNnE3j— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) April 6, 2019
Bailey said there is no threat to the public, and he will not release officer's name or the suspect's identity at this time.
At the scene, Bailey told WDRB it is an unfortunate situation, but he is grateful no officers or bystanders were injured.
The shooting is being investigated by NAPD and Indiana State Police.
