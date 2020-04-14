NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Roosevelt Avenue Tuesday night.
New Albany Police said officers were dispatched to 1329 Roosevelt Avenue on the report of a possible shooting. When they arrived on scene, they found a male dead inside the home. Police also located a suspect at the scene, who has been detained, according to a news release.
"New Albany continues to be a safe community with a low rate of violent crime and incidents such as this are rare," New Albany Police Department Chief Todd Bailey said.
Bailey said there is no outstanding threat to public safety and the investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released Wednesday.
