LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The New Albany police Department is asking the public for help in finding a missing man.
Williams Hicks, 73, was last seen on Silvercrest Ct. in New Albany at approximately 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Police describe Hicks as a white male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 145 lbs, and has gray hair.
Hicks was last seen wearing blue jeans, a white T-shirt and white shoes.
Police say Hicks has a medical condition that requires regular treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at (812) 944-6411.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.