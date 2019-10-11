LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officers with the New Albany Police Department are happily answering the call at a local elementary school.
Dr. Kyle Lanoue, the principal at S. Ellen Jones Elementary in New Albany, Indiana, developed a partnership with the police department so his students get to know the uniformed officers who protect and serve in their city every day.
"The goal is to promote positive relationships with young people -- to make young people familiar with and comfortable with police officers who patrol their neighborhood and their school," Lanoue said. "If some day they have to come to the house, then the officer knows the child, and that's important to me, along with the families."
Lanoue started the program this year, and the officers stop by periodically to interact with the students and answer their questions.
