NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in New Albany say a teen reported missing on Friday has been found in West Virginia.
According to a Silver Alert released by New Albany Police, 16-year-old Kevin M. Fults, Jr. disappeared sometime around 5 a.m. Friday and was believed to be "in extreme danger," potentially needing medical assistance.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said in an update Saturday afternoon that Fults had been found safely in West Virginia with the 18-year-old police said he may have been traveling with, Amanda Baldwin. She was taken into custody, facing "undetermined" criminal charges in the case.
Transportation back to Indiana is being arranged for both Fults and Baldwin. Bailey said no one was injured in the incident.
