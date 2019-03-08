NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in New Albany are asking for the public's help to locate a missing teen who may need medical attention.
According to a Silver Alert released by New Albany Police, 16-year-old Kevin M. Fults, Jr. disappeared sometime around 5 a.m. Friday. Fults is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs approximately 130 pounds, and has sandy blond hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a gray University of Louisville sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Police believe Fults may be traveling in a silver 2011 Ford Focus 4-door sedan with Indiana plate 956ZSQ. The vehicle has a red sticker with a white triangle on the trunk lid.
Police say Fults is believed to be in extreme danger, and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Kevin M. Fults, Jr., contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.
