New Albany Police searching for package thief

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The New Albany Police Department is looking for a package thief who it says stole packages off a porch last week.
The entire thing was caught on this Ring doorbell video. Police said the person was wearing a knit hat that said "BEAR," as in, Smokey the Bear. He appears to be wearing a camouflage jacket and dark pants and possibly even a disguise on his face.
The car he gets into is possibly a Kia Forte.
If you have any information about the package thief, call New Albany Police.
