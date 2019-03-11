NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Work will start this week along part of Market Street in New Albany for a new streetscape project funded by a Horseshoe Foundation grant.
Market Street, between State and Pearl Streets, is getting a $700,000 makeover to improve the sidewalks, beautify the median and add safety features to the driving lanes.
“This was part of the overall plan for downtown New Albany,” New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan said.
The project was intended to start last fall, but excessive rain delayed the work. But now, crews are starting to stage equipment at the corner of Market and State Streets. And one lane could shut down, starting Wednesday, to give crew members enough space to safely work.
The sidewalk will be leveled out and widened in order to accommodate new lighting, benches and tables. That will bump the lanes and median over, but there will still be adequate space for parking spaces. Once work is complete, there will be one dedicated lane in each direction with left turning lanes built into the median.
There are several road projects going on currently in New Albany, but Gahan said the temporary inconveniences of construction will be worth it.
“Yes, we have a lot of projects going, a lot of dust going,” he said. “This project will start this week, but it’ll be done by Harvest Homecoming in October. And that was one of the reasons why we put it off last year. We couldn’t guarantee that last year.”
Gahan said the project will improve the safety of pedestrians and drivers, and it should help support local businesses downtown.
“We know that well-lit sidewalks attract customers,” he said. “We know that pedestrian safety is important. We know that vehicle safety is important, too. And this project hits every one of those. It’s our job that we provide the safest environment for businesses to thrive.”
The $5 million grant is funding several other New Albany projects.
