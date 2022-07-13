LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A New Albany musician and composer now has a global platform hosting a BBC radio series.
Jon Silpayamanant, an adjunct professor at Indiana University Southeast, has spent his life dedicated to music — playing it, composing it and researching its history.
Now, the IUS instructor is sharing his knowledge with the world through BBC.
"How can what we know about western classical music be situated as part of a global history that includes other classical traditions, too?" Silpayamanant said in the radio show.
Silpayamanant, a Thai American, said he was raised in two cultures.
"The first songs I learned how to sing were in Thai, so and so it's sort of always been a part of my background in that I've had this sort of bi-musical culture and upbringings."
After studying mainly western classical music in school, he began exploring music from a variety of cultures and the histories behind them.
In his research, Silpayamanant made colleagues in the field, one of which asked him to host "World of Classical" on BBC Radio 3.
"I was overjoyed and thrilled to do it, of course," he said. "Because these things were already at the back of my mind and I was already talking about them, I've been researching them, and starting to do presentations, so why not radio as well?"
Silpayamanant hopes to expose a wide general audience to classical music styles from different cultures and how they connect.
"Just to be able to share all these types of music and show how they're not so different, they're not as different as we think," he said. "There are a lot of connections or interconnections between them and the histories around them."
The first of three episodes has aired, which has gained support and praise from not only friends and family, but listeners abroad.
"Having all these people I've never met before just posting about it and saying 'this is a wonderful show, I'm going to use this to teach in my classroom' or things like that," he said. "I mean, just the whole event was very gratifying and satisfying. And I hope that it does help open up conversations."
To listen to his first episode, click here.
